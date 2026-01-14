Watch the trailer for Anderson .Paak's 'K-Pops!'

A trailer has been released for Anderson .Paak's upcoming film, K-Pops!, which hits theaters on Feb. 27.

The movie follows Anderson's character, BJ, "a fish-out-of-water musician on the search for stardom carrying a bruised heart from a complicated past relationship," according to the official synopsis. As he attempts to reignite his music career, he secures a gig with a house band in Seoul for a K-pop competition show. There, he unexpectedly reunites with his long-lost son, played by Soul Rasheed, who is also chasing a career in the spotlight.

"What follows is a story of uniting people and cultures through music and comedy, rebuilding relationships and learning how to trust people as they evolve," the synopsis continues.

In addition to starring in K-Pops!, Anderson makes his feature directorial debut and co-wrote the screenplay with Khaila Amazan.

The film also stars Jee Young Han, Jon "Dumbfoundead" Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cathy Shim and Kevin Woo.

