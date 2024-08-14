Watch new trailer for 'The Front Room' starring Brandy

A new trailer for The Front Room has dropped, featuring Brandy as Belinda, one half of "a young, newly pregnant couple who is forced to take in an ailing estranged stepmother."

The synopsis continues, "Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere ... ."

The Front Room is based on Susan Hill's short story of the same name and also stars Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff. The movie, due out Sept. 6, marks the directorial debut for brothers Max and Sam Eggers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.