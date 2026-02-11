Wale announces Everything Is A Lot tour

Wale is taking his talents on the road soon with his newly announced Everything Is A Lot... The Tour.

The three-month U.S. tour is set to kick off in San Francisco on May 26, making stops in Phoenix, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia and other cities, before a final show slated for Minneapolis in July.

The tour, named after Wale's most recent eighth studio album, will feature appearances from St. Louis rapper and singer Smino.

In promoting the tour on social media Wednesday, Wale pointed fans to the link in his Instagram bio where they could sign up to receive information on the presale, available starting Thursday. The general sale begins Friday.

