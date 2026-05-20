Vybz Kartel announces new album, 'God &Time'

Vybz Kartel performs onstage during his concert at The O2 Arena on September 04, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Vybz Kartel is providing new music for your summer playlist. He's announced a new album, God & Time, set to arrive on June 5.

Vybz announced the news via Instagram alongside a snippet of the video for the title track, which has since been released on YouTube.

The video finds him walking into a church, where he prays and praises God. Other scenes include people reading the Bible, a choir singing, a young man reuniting with an elder in a church and a prisoner praying in his cell, possibly symbolizing Vybz's own time in prison. The visual also features moments from his life after his release, including clips of him hugging his mother, accepting plaques and performing onstage with DJ Khaled.

"I named the album God & Time because it's a slang that has been popular in Jamaica since we was children," Vybz tells Billboard. "When I was in prison, my lawyer used to always say that to me. I eventually just started believing in myself and applying it to my life."

Billboard also reports that Shenseea, Skillibeng and Latin Grammy-winning reggaetonero Farruko are featured, with more surprises still to come. "You can expect Vybz Kartel energy; the flow will be different, and the lyrics will be amazing," he teased.

God & Time is now available for preorder.

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