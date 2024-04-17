Victoria Monét's "heart is BEAMING" over congratulatory message from Beyoncé

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Armani Beauty

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Victoria Monét is over the moon after her performance at Coachella was recognized by someone who once took the big stage: Beyoncé.

Bey sent Victoria a bouquet of white flowers, as shown on the latter's Instagram Story Wednesday. With it came a note that read, "Congratulations on your beautiful Coachella performance. Sending you love, B."

In a clip, Victoria then showed the card to her daughter, Hazel, who knew that Bey was the one who gave her mother her flowers. She then was asked to say, "Thank you so much! They're beautiful!"

“My heart is BEAMING!!! AHHHHHHHH thank you so much!!!! Mind blown and so grateful,” Monét wrote in the first clip. In a second video, she shows part of why Hazel knows who Queen Bey is.

“HONEY WE HAVE A STAN,” Victoria captioned a clip of Hazel dancing and enjoying the documentary about Beyoncé's headlining Coachella set. "YASS HAZEL GETS IT,” she adds in a Boomerang.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé is out on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!