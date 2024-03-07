Victoria Monét says bringing daughter Hazel to Grammy Awards "was a disaster"

Victoria Monét brought her nearly 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, to the Grammy Awards in February, but it will be a while before we see the toddler at any more events.

Speaking to ET at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, Victoria recalled how it was to bring Hazel along with her on the red carpet.

"The last carpet was a disaster, so I think we're gonna give it a couple years," she said, adding she'll continue to bring Hazel to the studio. "She already is Grammy-nominated so it sounds about right, you know?"

Hazel appeared on the Grammys red carpet last month as the youngest nominee of a Grammy Award. She and mother Victoria were nominated for Best Traditional Performance for the song "Hollywood" featuring Earth, Wind & Fire.

