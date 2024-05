Victoria Monét has pulled out of three upcoming music festivals, citing “ongoing health issues.”

The singer announced the news on her Instagram Stories, sharing that she will no longer be performing at Philadelphia's Roots Picnic on June 1, New York's Governor's Ball on June 9 and Nashville's Blavity House Party Fest on June 15.

“Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now but I will be back out there soon, that’s a promise,” she shared. “Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best.”

She adds, “All other shows are moving forward as planned. See you soon.”

Monet's next scheduled appearance is at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C., on July 27, followed by Chicago's Lollapalooza on August 1. A complete list of dates can be found at victoriamonet.com.

