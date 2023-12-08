Victoria Monét named MTV's Global PUSH Artist for December

Victoria Monét has been named MTV's Global PUSH Artist for the month of December.

She joins a list of past new music stars: Coco Jones (November), GloRilla (September), Kaliii (August), Ice Spice (May) and more.

Monét's recognition follows her seven nominations at the upcoming Grammys and a sold-out, 26-city U.S. tour.

In her interview with MTV, she opened up about finding her inspiration, overcoming stage fright as a young performer and her critically acclaimed album, Jaguar II.

"Jaguar II was an album that was made over the course of four years," Monét said. "The biggest takeaway I wanted people to have with Jaguar II was the dynamic of a female."

The singer/songwriter recently celebrated a Billboard #1, as her hit single "On My Mama" rose to the top spot on the magazine's R&B/Hip-Hop AirplayChart.

For her MTV PUSH honor, Monét gave a special performance of the "On My Mama" viral choreography; she also took the stage to sing "Cadillac (A Pimp's Anthem)."

