Victoria Monét enjoys "one of the best nights" of her life at Usher's concert

Queen Latifah was given her flowers, Saweetie gently rocked out to the music and Keke Palmer sent the internet into a frenzy when they attended Usher's popular — and viral — Las Vegas residency shows.

The latest star to appear, and even help Usher put on a show? Victoria Monét. And she said she loved every bit of her time at the concert.

"What an unforgettable experience!" Monét wrote on her Instagram Story. "A living legend and a real class act! Thank you so much for one of the best nights of the life!"

Adding that Usher kept a smile on her face "ALL night," Monét said, "that's the type of joy you bring to this world with your timeless limitless art!"

In videos floating around the internet Thursday, Monét is seen dancing and singing along to Usher's hit songs. She also presented the R&B icon with a special Super Bowl letterman jacket ahead of his halftime performance in February.

"We got one of the last living icons in the building with us right now," she says in a clip. "We just want to congratulate you, we want to celebrate you."

After Usher put on the jacket, Monét's Grammy-nominated hit "On My Mama" played on the speakers and the two jammed out together.

