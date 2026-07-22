Victoria Monét announces new album, 'Frequency of Love'

Victoria Monét is on a new frequency.

The singer has announced her new album, Frequency of Love, as well as released a new single, "Reach Out."

"Reach Out" was produced by Kaytranada and D'Mile. The video for the song, directed by Dave Meyers and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, is also out now.

"I am so thankful to everyone who was a part of this piece of art!!" she wrote of the song and video on Instagram. "I couldn't have done it without every single one of you."

Frequency of Love follows her last album, 2024's JAGUAR II: Deluxe. It drops Oct. 2.

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