Vice President Kamala Harris to host MC Lyte, Jeezy & more for hip-hop 50 celebration in D.C. this weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris will welcome some hip-hop stars to Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a special music celebration in honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

In partnership with The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective and Live Nation, the vice president will commemorate the genre's milestone alongside MC Lyte, Jeezy, Common, Roxanne Shanté and more artists.

According to a statement obtained by Billboard, 400 guests will be in attendance at the Naval Observatory for the premier event to honor hip-hop and its impact on music, the arts and American culture.

"The Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective have had a tremendous year paying tribute to and honoring the legacy of hip-hop in its milestone 50th year," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said. "Taking the celebration to our nation's capital alongside Vice President Harris is truly something special and I look forward to a historic day."

The Hollywood Reporter reports nearly 20 acts are slated to perform and that Harris is expected to speak at the event.

