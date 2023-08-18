Vic Mensa to join Chance the Rapper for 'Acid Rap' 10-year anniversary shows

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy

By Jamia Pugh

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Acid Rap with two special concerts — and he's bringing a special guest along.

Fellow Chicago native Vic Mensa will join Chance in New York on August 26 and Los Angeles on September 21 for performances of songs from the hit mixtape that debuted in April 2013.

Chance kicks off the concert series with a sold-out show at Chicago's United Center on August 19 featuring rapper Saba as the guest.

The upcoming shows follow a week of celebratory festivities, including a scavenger hunt across his hometown. Fans headed to some of Chance's favorite stores for an opportunity to score tickets to the sold-out Chicago concert.

Chance also launched The Chance Store, a special retail pop-up at WNDR Museum Chicago. From now until August 20, fans can grab exclusive merchandise and apparel, as well as the 10th anniversary edition of Acid Rap on vinyl.

Tickets for the New York & LA shows are available at livenation.com.

