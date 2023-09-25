Usher's '﻿﻿Coming Home' with new album out next February

By Jamia Pugh

Straight off the news that Usher will be the next Super Bowl halftime performer, the R&B crooner has announced his new album, Coming Home. 

Usher shared the news with followers on social media Sunday, a day after the NFL revealed he'd take the halftime show stage in Las Vegas on February 11.

Along with cover art — an image of Usher captured from behind, holding a peach above his bare neck, which is adorned with multiple necklaces — the singer pointed fans to a presave link for Coming Home. The 20-track album includes the previously released "Good Good" featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Usher also shared a series of mashup videos of a younger version himself alongside popular entertainers like Kim KardashianMarshawn LynchDeion Sanders and Odell Beckham Jr., where they create parodies of the intro to his 2004 hit "Confessions."

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

Usher's Coming Home is expected in February.

