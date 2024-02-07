Usher x Super Bowl 58 merch collection now available

Fans can now enjoy Super Bowl 58 in style as the NFL dropped its exclusive line of Usher merchandise Wednesday.

Items a part of the special collection, including T-shirts, hoodies, a hat, jacket and helmet, arrive two weeks after the partnership was announced and just four days ahead of Usher's much-anticipated big game halftime show.

Usher co-designed the collection with popular sports brands Mitchell & Ness, New Era x Just Don, Riddell and Wilson Sporting Goods.

"There is no better way to get fans pumped about the performance than with a one-of-a-kind merchandise collaboration with the NFL, with designs that embody my style," Usher said. "I hope to see all my fans decked out in pieces from the collection."

