Usher and Tyla added to lineup for Coke Studio 2024

Usher recently gave Tyla her flowers during his Brooklyn show. Now, the two have joined the 2024 lineup for Coca-Cola's premier global platform, Coke Studio.

Usher and Tyla will create immersive experiences that will be announced in the weeks to come. Usher will showcase his talents from his upcoming show in Atlanta, while Tyla will take it back, performing from a stage in Johannesburg, South Africa. Fans will be treated to exclusive and original tracks from both stars.

"Being part of this year's COKE STUDIO™ lineup is both an honor and an opportunity to engage with my fans through the power of music. Partnering with Coca-Cola to bring these experiences to life is exciting, and I can't wait for fans to join us in the magic we're crafting together," Usher said in a statement.

Tyla's also excited about the opportunity, which will take place in her hometown. "I'm excited to perform in my hometown of Johannesburg as part of the COKE STUDIO™ platform," she said. "It's a privilege to bring these vibrant moments to life and share the joy and energy with music lovers across the world."

