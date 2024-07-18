Usher and Rémy Martin offering fans an opportunity to win tickets to his tour

Want tickets to Usher's Past Present Future tour? Here's your chance. Usher has teamed with Rémy Martin, sponsor of the tour's North American leg, for a sweepstakes that gives fans an opportunity to win tickets to one of his shows. Fans can scan select QR codes in stores and other advertisements, or go to the website to enter the sweepstakes, which will be live until Oct. 31. For more information, check out UsherTour.RemyMartin.com.

Rémy Martin and Usher are also hosting a few experiences for VIP fans, complete with a cocktail experience featuring drinks made especially for the tour.

"As we continue to support USHER during this legendary year, we're proud to pass the javelin on to the next generation of cognac drinkers and music lovers," Nicolas Beckers, Rémy Cointreau Americas' CEO, said in a statement. "Through our tour partnership and sweepstakes, Rémy Martin is reaching clients where they are, offering unforgettable moments of celebration and connection."

"This tour is a celebration of the past, present and future. Teaming up with Rémy Martin, a brand that's felt like family for more than a decade and has been crafting cognac for 300 years, is the perfect collaboration in bringing the tour to life across the U.S.," Usher adds. "Together, we honor the legacy of music and cognac, celebrating our shared history while looking forward to an exciting future."

Usher's tour kicks off in August and runs through the end of November.

