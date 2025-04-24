'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' ﻿to stream exclusively on BET+

BET+
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Usher's concert film, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, will soon be accessible to fans worldwide. After initially only being available to watch in cinemas, it will now be making its way to BET+, where it will stream exclusively starting May 8.

"USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is more than a concert film—it's a cultural moment that reflects the kind of bold, high-impact storytelling our audience expects from BET+," Jason Harvey, EVP and general manager of BET+, says in a statement. "We're proud to partner with USHER and Sony Music Vision to deliver a cinematic event that centers Black excellence, artistry, and innovation."

Usher adds, “I’m happy to be partnering with BET+ to bring the celebration of my 30-year career to you, the fans, to enjoy from the comfort of your homes."

Directed by Anthony Mandler, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris captured the essence of Usher's viral Vegas residencies, bringing it to a more intimate French audience via eight concerts performed at Paris' La Seine Musicale. The film sees Usher performing a set including "Yeah!," "My Boo," "U Got It Bad" and other songs from his 30-year career. It also captures a bit of his life beyond the stage.

