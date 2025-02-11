Usher reminisces about time on 'Moesha': 'They came up with some really ... cool roles for me

Usher often reflects on his music career, but in an episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer, he looks back at his time on Moesha. The singer made his acting debut on the '90s sitcom, where he appeared in four episodes alongside Brandy and Countess Vaughn, with whom he remembers singing.

"Whenever I would go on there — because I had a little guest role — we would always be on set singing and riffing with each other," he recalled, before crediting the show for allowing singers like him to make a name for themselves in Hollywood. "LA in itself was kind of becoming something major for all of us. And Moesha was an opportunity for us to be a part of the culture in LA but also to have something that was relevant for us on TV. ... They came up with some really, really cool roles for me."

The conversation brought Keke's mind to Usher's "Slow Jam" song with Monica, which she began to sing on the spot. Usher joined in on the moment, completing the impromptu duet.

Keke and Usher also discussed how him serenading her led to drama in her then-relationship, his new Audible special, The Last Showman, and more on the full episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer, now available to watch on YouTube.

