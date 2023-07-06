Usher honored with SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

The list of accolades and awards for Usher just grew a bit longer.

The R&B crooner received the inaugural Hall of Fame Award by SoundExchange, the music tech organization that collects and distributes creators' digital performance money for sound recordings.

The award was recently presented to Usher by SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe during one of the shows a part of his Las Vegas residency, My Way.

"Usher has been making incredible chart-topping music for almost 30 years, and it is an honor to acknowledge his rightful place among the greatest artists of the era," Huppe said. "As his 'My Way' residency showcases, Usher is without a doubt one of the preeminent performers of our time. We are honored to acknowledge his impact and longevity with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award that celebrates the hitmaker that he is."

The Hall of Fame honor recognizes Usher among the most streamed artists in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

My Way: The Las Vegas Residency runs for select dates in July and October.

