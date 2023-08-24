Usher drops the music video for "Good Good" ft. Summer Walker & 21 Savage

A few weeks after Usher released "Good Good," his latest collaborative track with Summer Walker and 21 Savage, he dropped off the song's official music video.

In the new visual, Usher flexes his dancing skills on top of a city bridge positioned in front of a scenic city skyline.

On the track, he sings about cutting ties with a partner in an amicable breakup: "We ain't good good, but we still good."

"I hate that we didn't make it to forever, probably ain't getting back together / But that don't mean that I can't wish you better, we ain't good good, but we still good," Usher says.

Dressed in two different robe looks and sporting blonde hair, Summer Walker sings her verse laying comfortably in a bed while 21 Savage raps his bars enjoying a meal alone at a restaurant.

The new video follows Usher's latest song, "Boyfriend," and an accompanying video starring Keke Palmer, as well as "Glu," released earlier this year. All of the tracks are expected to appear on Usher's upcoming album, set for release this fall.

Usher also recently announced he'd soon wrap up his My Way: The Vegas Residency with final shows in Las Vegas slated through early December.

