Usher to develop drama series about Black love based on his music

Usher's going from the Super Bowl stage to the small screen. According to Variety, the singer's developing a drama series alongside UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, based on his decadeslong discography.

It's about “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home" and "will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” said Usher in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

With acting experience of his own, Usher may possibly appear on the show, which will be executive produced by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker (Mad Massive Entertainment) and Kenny Meiselas (KMei Productions).

