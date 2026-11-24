Used-car shoppers can likely save more heading into 2027, according to Edmunds data

Edmunds reports used-car prices remain high, with 3-year-old vehicles averaging $32,039 in Q3 2026, but a record gap of $16,562 from original MSRPs.

Used-car prices remain historically elevated, with the average transaction price for a 3-year-old vehicle reaching $32,039 in Q3 2026, down slightly from $32,461 in Q2 but up 3.1% from $31,067 a year earlier.

While these vehicles are still commanding high prices on the used market, they're selling for considerably less than their original sticker prices. Three-year-old vehicles sold in Q3 2026 carried an average original MSRP of $48,601, compared with an average used transaction price of $32,039. Edmunds explores what used-car shoppers looking to buy soon should know about the market.

Key points

Three-year-old used vehicles sold for an average of $16,562 below their original MSRP in Q3 2026, the largest dollar gap Edmunds has on record.

The average transaction price for these vehicles was $32,039, up 3.1% year over year, even as they retained just 65.9% of their original MSRP.

The average time to sell reached 43 days, the longest for any Q3 in at least a decade, with some models sitting on dealer lots considerably longer.

The widest price gap on record

The $16,562 difference between original MSRP and the ATP for 3-year-old used vehicles in Q3 2026 marks the largest dollar gap Edmunds has on record, surpassing the previous high of $16,252 in Q4 2019.

The gap has grown considerably since the pandemic-era used-car market, when soaring demand pushed resale prices closer to their original sticker prices. In Q3 2022, 3-year-old vehicles sold for an average of $9,567 below their original MSRP. By Q3 2026, that gap had widened by an additional $6,995.

A data chart showing original sticker prices vs. 3-year-old used prices (Q3 2015-2026). (Stacker/Stacker)

Edmunds

The widening gap also reflects a decline in how much of their original value these vehicles retain. In Q3 2026, 3-year-old vehicles sold for an average of 65.9% of their original MSRP, the lowest level since Q1 2021 (65.8%) and down from a peak of 76.6% in Q3 2022.

Comparison table of 3-year-old used vehicle prices (Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2026). (Stacker/Stacker)

Edmunds

What's behind the widening gap?

Several factors may be contributing to the growing difference between original sticker prices and used selling prices.

For starters, the vehicles entering today's 3-year-old used market carried substantially higher sticker prices when new. The average original MSRP for this group has increased roughly 19% since Q3 2022, from $40,826 to $48,601. Over that same period, average used transaction prices have risen just 2.5%, from $31,259 to $32,039.

Changes in supply and vehicle mix may also be playing a role. New-vehicle leasing volume reached 2.59 million in 2023, up 23% from 2.06 million in 2022, potentially contributing to more off-lease vehicles entering the used market this year.

Meanwhile, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounted for 7.9% of used inventory in Q3 2026, compared with 3.8% a year earlier. A shift toward more luxury vehicles in the sales mix may also be influencing the relationship between original sticker prices and used values.

3-year-old used vehicles are taking longer to sell

Despite the growing difference between original sticker prices and used values, shoppers are still facing relatively high prices. At more than $32,000 on average, a 3-year-old used vehicle remains a significant purchase, particularly for buyers navigating elevated financing costs and other household expenses.

That may help explain why these vehicles are spending more time on dealer lots. Three-year-old used vehicles took an average of 43 days to sell in Q3 2026, up from 38 days in Q2 and the longest selling time for any third quarter in at least a decade.

Some of that slowdown is seasonal, but this year's increase was unusually pronounced. Over the past decade, days to turn for 3-year-old vehicles have typically increased about 5% between the second and third quarters. In 2026, that increase reached 13.2%.

With the fourth quarter typically bringing slower used-car sales, vehicles already sitting on dealer lots for extended periods could present opportunities for shoppers willing to negotiate.

Slow-selling used models could give shoppers an advantage

To help shoppers identify vehicles that may offer more negotiating leverage, Edmunds analysts examined the slowest-selling 3-year-old used models in Q3 2026. The Jeep Cherokee had the longest average selling time at 64 days, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD at 62 days and the Nissan Maxima at 61 days.

But longer selling times don't necessarily translate into greater depreciation. The Polestar 2 sold for an average of $25,475 in Q3, retaining just 40% of its original $63,712 MSRP. The Porsche 911, meanwhile, retained nearly 99% of its original sticker price. Both models took more than 50 days to sell, illustrating how widely resale values can vary even among slow-selling vehicles.

Table showing the 20 slowest-selling 3-year-old used vehicles in Q3 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

Edmunds

The record gap between original sticker prices and used values highlights how much the market has shifted since the pandemic, but it doesn't change the reality that used vehicles remain expensive. What may work more in buyers' favor is the slower pace of sales, particularly as the market heads into a fourth quarter that typically brings longer selling times.

Shoppers who are flexible on make and model and willing to compare prices may find more opportunities to negotiate, especially on vehicles that have been sitting on dealer lots for extended periods. For dealers, those same trends underscore the importance of pricing inventory competitively and being realistic about trade-in values to avoid holding vehicles longer than anticipated.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.