Unmask the lizard: SisQó hopes time on 'The Masked Singer' ﻿makes fans receptive to upcoming album

SisQó was unmasked on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer after weeks of performing in a lizard costume. The experience, he tells People, showed him ways he could market himself without relying on his hit song "Thong Song." He came to this realization earlier in the competition after judges Rita Ora and Robin Thicke guessed that he could be the lizard.

“With Rita and Robin being musicians, I think once I hit a note, they was like, ‘I know who that is,’” the singer says. “I learned how to market me without talking about the ‘Thong Song.’ You couldn't even see me — they had all of these clues with stuff I had even forgotten.”

One of the songs SisQó performed on The Masked Singer was Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life," a song he says he's always loved, despite it being outside the R&B genre.

"I was just elated that I had an opportunity to kind of show people Sisqo's range, you know? Some people think I'm a rapper, and I can't rap to save my life," he says to People. "So it was a great experience being able to sing, just have people literally see me in another light."

Overall, he's hoping his time on the show will opens fans' minds as he embarks on a new chapter of his musical career with his upcoming album, Exodus.

"I think people hearing me sing different types of music, maybe they'll be a little bit more open to hearing what I got to do now,” SisQó says.

As previously reported, Exodus will feature Mya and Wild 'n Out star Jack Thriller, as well as "some throwback-made-modern surprises."

