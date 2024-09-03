Tyrese announces social media hiatus amid rant about "unbearable narrative that REAL MEN don't cry"

Tyrese said he's taking a break from social media to avoid seeing the "very nasty and unbearable narrative that REAL MEN don't cry."

"REAL MEN these days are constantly being emasculated," he wrote on Instagram, adding the attempt "to make me feel bad about literally being A MAN, an APLHA MALE, protective or OUTspoken FATHER or HEAD of my HOUSEHOLD" was an "epic failure."

He shared that he'll no longer post about his divorce from ex-wife Samantha Lee or his relationship with girlfriend Zelie Timothy as each experience resulted in something positive.

"THIS ALBUM THAT HAS BURNED DOWN THE INTERNET called BEAUTIFUL PAIN wouldn’t exist if I was still married!" Tyrese wrote, referring to his divorce. Of Zelie, he shared, "The smiles that have been on my face...would not be here had this woman NOT showed up to help me to discover the BEAUTY IN my PAIN!"

The singer then issued a reminder to fathers that they're equally as important as mothers and have the right to express their feelings.

"Our contributions as PROVIDERS, to children and families just maybe will never never ever matter as much as a mother because you guys have the power of doing the full 9+ months duration in order to push our angels out and men will never ever ever be able to have that capability!" Tyrese wrote. "But WE AS FATHERS KINGS, HUSBANDS , PROVIDERS MATTER TOO we cry and have feelings TOO!"

Tyrese's post follows his press run for the film 1992 and the Beautiful Pain album, during which he cried over the loss of his mother, sisters, John Singleton and Paul Walker. He was also emotional after Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez surprised him at the LA premiere of 1992.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.