Tyler Perry strikes new multiple-year deal with BET, including new crime drama series

BET has breathed new life into its partnership with Tyler Perry, giving him a multiple-year offer that includes a new scripted series and the renewal of eight of his shows.

According to Variety, Tyler Perry's Sistas has been renewed for its eighth season, while both Tyler Perry's The Oval and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living will go into season 6. Tyler Perry's House of Payne will also be entering its sixth season on BET, though its previous runs on syndication and TBS mark its 12th season on air.

Other shows being renewed are Tyler Perry's Zatima, Tyler Perry's Ruthless, Tyler Perry's Bruh and All the Queen's Men.

As for the new series, which Tyler will executive produce, direct and write, it's called Route 187 and is "believed to be a crime drama about violence that takes place on a bus route."

"Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms," said BET Media President/CEO Scott Mills. "Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers. We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come."

“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen,” added Perry, who has been creating content for BET since 2019. “I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories.”

