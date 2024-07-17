Tyler Perry to be honored with The Paley Center for Media's highest honor

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyler Perry's contributions to the arts will be commemorated by The Paley Center for Media. During its fall gala on Dec. 4, the cultural institution will honor him with The Paley Honors award, its highest honor.

"Through his acclaimed and prolific body of work, Tyler Perry has solidified his place as one of media's greatest and most impactful figures," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's CEO and president. "With each new project, he continues to move our industry, and our culture, forward, and it is our great privilege to present Tyler with our highest honor, The Paley Honors Award, on December 4."

"Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media," Perry added of the honor, per Deadline. "Media has served as a vital platform for this mission, and I'm honored to receive this award from The Paley Center for Media, an organization that has dedicated itself to spotlighting the power and importance of media."

The Paley Center's gala will take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Dec. 4.

