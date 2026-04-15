Tyler Perry to be honored at 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Tyler Perry will be recognized at the 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. He will receive the Innovator Award, given "to an individual who has transformed a specific genre of the entertainment industry" and demonstrated "longevity and consistency in their field," according to a press release.

Tyler is set to accept the honor at the ceremony on June 5 in Los Angeles. 2023 Icon Award recipient Babyface will return as musical director, while Tiffany Haddish will host for her fifth year despite previously stating that 2025 would be her last time leading the show.

The event will also feature special performances, an intimate dinner and an after-party. Proceeds will benefit the Hollywood Cares Foundation, which supports underserved youth in Black and Brown communities through leadership, civic engagement and personal development programs.

More honorees will be announced at a later date.

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