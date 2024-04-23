Tyler, the Creator headlining Outside Lands festival

After two weekends of playing this year's Coachella, Tyler, the Creator has secured another headlining gig.

The rapper is set to headline the Outside Lands festival, taking place August 9-11 in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. He shares headlining duties with Grace Jones, Kaytranada and more.

Also taking the stage are Snoh Aalegra, Victoria Monét, Tyla and Corinne Bailey Rae, representing the singers. Schoolboy Q and Killer Mike will put on for the genre of hip-hop.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

