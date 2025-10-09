Tyler, The Creator named headliner of London’s 2026 All Points East festival

Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The lineup for London's 2026 All Points East festival has been announced, with Tyler, The Creator named as the first headliner. He will take the stage on both nights of the two-day event, taking place Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 in Victoria Park.

Also slated to perform at the festival that weekend are rappers Clipse, Sexyy Red, Baby Keem, Vince Staples and Ghostface Killah, with a set from Mustard & Friends. Representing the singers are Ravyn Lenae, Mariah the Scientist, Daniel Caesar and Syd, among others.

Tickets for London's edition of the All Points East fest will go on sale Oct. 15, with a presale taking place for American Express cardmembers Thursday. Another presale will follow on Monday. Both single-day and two-day tickets will be available.

