Tyler, the Creator brings out two guests he "used to hate" during Coachella set

Tyler, the Creator brought out two special guests he "used to hate" during his headlining Coachella set over the weekend.



First he brought out Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, for a performance of "Running Out of Time" from Tyler's 2019 album, Igor. After Glover left the stage, Tyler told the crowd, "You know what's sick? I used to hate that n****. Seriously. I don't know why — I've got to go to therapy to figure it out."



When he brought out his next guest, A$AP Rocky, he admitted he used to hate him too. "OK, we thought we had beef … And now we friends."



Rocky came out to perform "Potato Salad" and "Who Dat Boy." Tyler also had Charlie Wilson accompany him on the piano for "Earfquake," and Kali Uchis join him on "See You Again."

Other performances the first weekend of Coachella included Chlöe, Lil Uzi Vert, Tinashe and Ice Spice, who shouted out Taylor Swift in the audience.

