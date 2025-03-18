Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky lead Lollapalooza lineup

Courtesy Lollapalooza
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The lineup for the 2025 edition of Lollapalooza has been announced, with Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky among the leading artists.

The event is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 3 at Chicago's Grant Park, with eight stages and over 170 artists on the bill. Doechii, T-Pain, Isaiah Rashad, Mariah the Scientist, Amaarae, Bossman Dlow, Durand Bernarr, Laila! and more will grace the stage, entertaining the crowd with their performances. The day-by-day lineup will be announced at a later date.

Four-day tickets for Lollapalooza 2025 will become available on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, with the lowest prices available for one hour, via lollapalooza.com.

Details for the one- and two-day tickets have not yet been announced.

