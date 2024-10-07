Tyla's releasing deluxe edition of self-titled album

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyla's self-titled debut album will now get the deluxe edition treatment.

The singer announced that Tyla (Deluxe) will arrive Friday, featuring three new tracks: "Push 2 Start," "Back to You" and "Shake Ah" featuring Tony Duardo, Optimist and Maestro. The album also features new artwork, which finds Tyla soaked in a brown corset and a hose around her waist. On the back, she is captured standing in the middle of a puddle with heels on.

The announcement comes months after Tyla dropped in March, featuring viral lead song "Water." The album debuted at #24 on the Billboard 200 chart and has since been the highest-charting album on that chart by a female African soloist. She's yet to go on tour to support the album.

