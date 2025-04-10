Tyla says she will release a rap song one day: 'I’m excited to show people that I’m more diverse than they think'

Tyla's music may be described as a fusion of pop and amapiano, but it's not the only genre she can make music in. Speaking to Nylon magazine, Tyla says she grew up listening to various kinds of music and trying out all the ones she liked in hopes of finding her own unique sound.

"I never really studied specific artists. Whatever songs, performances, music videos I liked, I just obsessed over those individual things. It was very broad. Pop stars, rappers, R&B singers. It started with the sound of music I wanted to make, because I knew that I wanted to do something completely different from what I’ve heard before," she explains. "I was making anything and everything. I have full-on rap songs. Full-on R&B. Full-on amapiano. I played a lot and found a mixture that felt like me."

She notes that a Tyla rap is "hot" and that it's something her fans will hear from her one day. "I’m excited to show people that I’m more diverse than they think," she says. "I want to take my time with my artistry and give whatever feels right for that moment."

Whether a Tyla rap song will be featured on her upcoming album remains to be seen, but she has been in the studio working hard on the project.

"Every day I can be in the studio, I’m there," she says.

"I'm super excited because even though I love my debut album, I feel like a totally different person," she notes. "Everything that has happened forced me to grow very fast. I'm also the type of person that gets bored very easily. So I'm excited to see this new version of me and hear what it sounds like and just have fun with it — just bring back fun in music."

