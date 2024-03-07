Tyla cancels tour to recover from injury

Bad news for those awaiting Tyla's upcoming tour: It's been canceled. The singer took to her socials Thursday to announce that the shows were called off due to a sustained injury.

"All of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into a reality has been a life-long dream. I am so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it's changed my life," Tyla began. "I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins."

The singer then revealed she'd been "silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened." Despite "seeing doctors and specialists with high hopes," she said "the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation."

"I am absolutely heartbroken but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour... continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my health and safety," the singer added

She's diligently working with her team "on a spectacular show" and noted she's "ready to return safely onstage this summer."

"It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan," she continued.

Tyla's tour was set to kick off March 21 in Oslo, Norway. Tickets for her North American shows will be automatically refunded, while providers in other territories will present ticket buyers with options.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.