Tyla announces sophomore album, 'A*Pop'

If you love Tyla, put her in Chanel and on your calendars, too: her sophomore studio album, A*Pop, is set to arrive on July 24.

Tyla announced the news via a trailer on social media, which describes A*Pop as "dance," "African," "unapologetic," "fun," "for you," "for me," "confident" and "global."

In an interview with i-D, Tyla said she was initially nervous going into the album because she wasn't sure what direction to take.

"I was nervous — like, 'Where do I go from here?'" Tyla said. "But I realised that the music really reflects where you are in life."

"The new album sounds came on its own, it fell into place. I had no direct intention," she continued. "It's more a reflection of what I was feeling in the moment, what I was living through in the making of it."

Tyla teased that "there are some exciting features" on A*Pop, but those details — and others about the album — remain under wraps.

A*Pop follows Tyla's self-titled debut and is supported by the single "Chanel," where the album title was first teased in the music video, as well as "She Did It Again" featuring Zara Larsson.

It is now available for preorder.

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