Tyla announces self-titled debut album

Following the success of her viral breakthrough hit "Water," Tyla announces the upcoming release of her self-titled debut album.

"Everything that's happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of," she wrote on Instagram alongside the album cover art. "African music is going global and I'm so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture."

Tyla, a South African star on the rise, said her first studio project has been two years in the making, and now, she's "so ready for the world to hear it."

"Water" made its rounds on the internet with fans and celebrities alike attempting Tyla's popular hip dance.

It received a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the upcoming 2024 award show.

Other previously released tracks from Tyla's album include "Truth or Dare, "Butterflies," "On and On" and "Water (Remix)" featuring Travis Scott.

Tyla is expected to arrive for streaming on Friday, March 1.

