Ty Dolla $ign's pre-Grammy celebration featured special message from will.i.am.

Ty Dolla $ign hosted a star-studded pre-Grammys celebration with his EZMNY Records label Wednesday.

Ty Dolla $ign & Friends – The EZMNY Jamm Jam was designed to celebrate Grammy nominations for Ty, as well as EZMNY artists Leon Thomas and Bizzy. The event featured 20 special guests, including Terrace Martin, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Black Eyed Peas, who sang "Where is the Love" before addressing the presence of federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

"I want to show some love on what's going on in Minnesota right now," will.i.am. said. "With all the things that's happening in the world right now, our community in music, we got a powerful community. We got a powerful tool to connect hearts and unite folks to get people on the same wavelength."

Ty is nominated for best melodic rap performance for "Wholeheartedly" with J.I.D and 6LACK at the 2026 Grammys, taking place Sunday night. Leon has six nominations, and Bizzy Crook received four nods for his work on Mutt.

