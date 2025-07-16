Ty Dolla $ign says he put his all into upcoming album, 'Tycoon'

After previewing his new album with his singles "Wheels Fall Off" and "All In," Ty Dolla $ign has shared some of the features on the upcoming Tycoon. In an interview with Billboard, he revealed that Leon Thomas and Chlöe will be on the project, which he refers to as a "crazy body of work."

"Tycoon, I put my all into this," he said. "It's a crazy body of work. I'm at the top of my game."

He continued, "I’m going to that next level. You’ll see the growth, the musicality, and it’s going to be better than anything that’s coming out.”

Ty also shared details about his upcoming documentary, Still Free TC, about his creative process and growth as a singer/songwriter.

"My documentary is about to drop. I've been working on that for the last two years," he said. "You're going to see what's been going on over the last two years and get a glimpse of my whole life." He adds that his brother, TC, will be making some appearances.

Ty said the Tycoon album is coming soon; Apple Music has its release date set at Sept. 12.

