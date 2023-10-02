Tupac's sister Sekyiwa speaks out following murder charges in revisited case: "No doubt a pivotal moment"

Sekyiwa Shakur, the younger sister of Tupac, spoke out over the weekend about the new revelations in the case of her brother's 1996 shooting death, writing on social media that the recent arrest of a suspect is a pivotal moment.

"The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "It's important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother's son, my father's son."

Suspect Duane Davis was indicted on murder charges Friday, September 29; Sekyiwa said it was a victory, but that she'd reserve judgment until the legal process was complete.

Prior his arrest, police conducted a search of Davis' Las Vegas-area home, where they found multiple items used as evidence in the case, including magazine articles about Tupac and his death. Davis claims to be one of two living witnesses, along with Suge Knight, to the Vegas shooting that killed the rapper.

Sekyiwa said of her brother, "His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized."

