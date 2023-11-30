Trolling or nah? Lil Nas X previews new song part of his "Christian era"

Lil Nas X goes gospel? Possibly.

When the singer/rapper dropped a snippet of a song about angels and faith, asking if fans might appreciate the new sound, his followers weren't sure if he was just joking.

"Yall mind if i enter my christian era?" he captioned an Instagram video of himself singing along to the new track.

While some of the song's lyrics — "Father, stretch my hands," "Free me from worry and wanting pity" — seem to align with a spiritually based genre, users in his comment section say it's all a game.

"He has such a history of trolling and this is so good that I can't tell if he's being serious or not," one user wrote.

"I'm very thrown off," another said. "But i am here for the ride."

One commenter pointed to Nas' recent satanic theme in music videos and projects, including the lap dance he gave the devil in his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" video and the release of his "Satan Shoes."

"You was just in the devil era," they wrote.

Nas hadn't clarified when or where the song might be available for listening. He did share a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, that referenced his Christian era and a sexual act. A follow-up tweet — "y'all see everything i do as a gimmick" — seemingly confirms he's serious about the new music.

"In reality im just an artist expressing myself in different ways," he said.

