Zuck v Musk: Social media juggernauts may face off in cage match

Cage match? FILE PHOTO: This combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023 shows SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (L). Zuckerberg and Musk are going back and forth on social media challenging one another to a cage match. (Photo by Mandel NGAN and Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Forget Hulk Hogan and the Rock or even Mike Tyson and George Foreman.

Some real heavyweights may soon enter the ring (if you’re weighing their bank accounts that is).

The next fight of the century will be between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

The tech billionaires have been going back and forth on their social media platforms and have agreed to meet in a cage match, USA Today reported.

Zuckerberg has been training in jiu-jitsu and Musk took notice when a Twitter user referenced Zuckerberg’s training with Musk posting “I’m up for a cage match if he is.”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Zuckerberg who responded on his own Instagram platform, “Send me the location.”

Musk did just that, posting “Vegas Octagon,” adding, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

Some thought that the billionaire banter was a joke by Zuckerberg, TMZ reported.

It came in response to a Tweet thread focusing on Zuckerberg’s plans to launch a platform similar to Twitter but under the Meta umbrella.

But apparently, the Facebook founder was serious, according to The Verge.

A Meta spokesperson told The New York Times that the Meta CEO’s response “speaks for itself,” while Twitter sent an auto-response of a poop emoji when asked for a comment.

Whether or not the fight happens is yet to be seen, but the Times reminded readers that the back and forth on social media “rarely, if ever, spilled into the physical world.”

Zuckerberg, 38, competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament recently, taking home gold and silver, USA Today reported. Musk, 51, has spoken that he was part of “real hard-core street fights” while growing up in South Africa, according to The Verge.

