Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum get engaged

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images, File)

Actors Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have gotten engaged two years after they were first linked together romantically, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Sources confirmed to People, Entertainment Tonight and the “Today” show that the couple had recently gotten engaged.

The “Magic Mike” and “The Batman” actors met after during casting for Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut, “Pussy Island.” She told The Wall Street Journal last year that she was “really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life in that way.”

“When you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” she said.

Kravitz appeared to be wearing an engagement ring in photos snapped of the couple over the weekend. Kravitz, dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from 1968′s “Rosemary’s Baby,” and Channing, who dressed as a baby, were at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party Saturday in Los Angeles when the photos were taken, according to E! Online.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's film reference was equal parts creative and funny and by far one of the best looks of the weekend. https://t.co/sFpyn4LHxf — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 31, 2023

The engagement is the second for both actors. Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020, according to Page Six. Tatum was married to his “Step Up” co-star Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share 10-year-old daughter Everly.

©2023 Cox Media Group