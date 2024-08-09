Wrestler Kevin Sullivan dies

The WWE announced the death of wrestler Kevin Sullivan.

Sullivan was 74 years old.

The organization called Sullivan, “A unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history.”

WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Sullivan has passed away. We extend our condolences to Kevin's family, friends and fans. https://t.co/JcJme4lI6v pic.twitter.com/PHwEnCWgrR — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2024

He was promoted as a “villain” in the ring and was a rival for wrestlers like Dusty Rhodes and Hulk Hogan. He was the driving force behind the Army of Darkness, The Varsity Club and the Dungeon of Doom.

Once he left the ring, he became a booker for the WCW, according to TMZ.

The WWE called him a “creative force” behind the scenes.

TMZ reported Sullivan started wrestling as an amateur in the 1970s but became a nationally-known name when he joined Championship Wrestling in the 1980s.

Ric Flair called Sullivan “an all time great athlete & friend!”

I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QYBVuhpbJu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2024

WFXT reported Sullivan was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1949. He was successful in high school wrestling, representing the Cambridge YMCA at tournaments.

He had a “devastating accident” in Florida in May and had to have emergency surgery to save his leg. But he developed sepsis and encephalitis, his family said on a GoFundMe fundraising campaign.





