Writers strike: Tentative deal reached

The Writers Guild of America and major studios reached a tentative agreement on Sunday on a new three-year contract that could end the 146-day strike.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2.

The WGA and representatives with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers spent Sunday negotiating for the fourth consecutive day, Variety reported.

The guild emailed strike captains the news of the impending deal on Sunday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the message stated. “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional -- with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

Representatives for the studios hammered out language regarding regulations on artificial intelligence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Another point of contention had been the WGA’s minimum basic agreement, such as a formula for a minimum staff guarantee for episodic TV and a “success-based” residual from subscription platforms that would be earmarked for the writers’ pension and health funds, Variety reported.

