Would-be robber detained by angry apartment tenants after botched heist

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man who pulled a fire alarm at an apartment complex on Wednesday to allegedly rob tenants after they fled the building had the tables turned on him by the angry residents, authorities said.

Reginald Carl Millican, 46, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday and charged with terrorizing and fire prevention interference, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Millican allegedly pulled fire alarms at the Port Royal Apartments in Baton Rouge, The Advocate reported. As residents left the building, Millican allegedly attempted to enter some of the apartments, indicating to residents that he had a gun hidden in his pants, according to the newspaper.

When tenants realized that Millican was unarmed, they advanced on him, striking him and detaining him until police arrived at the scene, WBRZ-TV reported.

Investigators took Millican to a medical clinic to be evaluated by a doctor, The Advocate reported. After he was released, Millican was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to the newspaper.