Woman walking dog attacked by moose

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman in Ward, Colorado who was walking her dog Wednesday morning was attacked by a moose.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the woman was walking on the South Saint Vrain Trail with her dog. The two were “surprised” by a moose on the trail.

“The cow moose charged the woman, headbutting and stomping on her several times,” wildlife officials said.

The woman was able to get to a neighbor’s house in the area and they contacted Boulder County deputies, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital but did not provide any information on the woman’s condition, according to The Associated Press.

The dog sustained minor injuries, the AP reported.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searched for the moose in the area but were unable to locate it.

“When hiking in riparian habitats, hikers should be aware moose may be in the area resting or eating. Moose can perceive dogs as a threat, and CPW encourages dog owners to keep them on-leash at all times to avoid confrontations. Cow moose can become particularly aggressive when their calf is nearby,” authorities say.