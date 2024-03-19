Woman tells deputies she killed man who allegedly kidnapped, drugged her

Man found dead: Gillespie County officials said a woman called to report she had fatally shot a man she claimed had kidnapped and drugged her. (Gillespie County Sheriff's Office )

STONEWALL, Texas — A woman who claimed to be kidnapped and drugged by a Texas man said she fatally shot him, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, Lance Damon Reid, 49, of Houston, was found dead in a vehicle near Fredricksburg.

At about 12:45 p.m. CDT on March 15, the 45-year-old woman from Montgomery called for help, saying she had been drugged and kidnapped, KVUE-TV reported. She added she had shot someone and described the vehicle that Reid was in, along with the weapon she had used, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman said she was near a winery in the 10800 block of East U.S. 290, according to KSAT-TV.

A deputy arriving at the scene observed the vehicle the woman described in the outside lane of westbound traffic on U.S. 290, KVUE reported. Reid was discovered in the front seat area of the vehicle and was confirmed dead by emergency services personnel, according to the television station.

“The two had recently met and were familiar with one another, and were on a planned weekend trip together when this occurred,” the sheriff’s office said.

No charges have been filed, the San Antonio Express-News reported. An investigation is ongoing.

