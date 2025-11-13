Woman rushing to pick up pizza arrested for driving 107 mph, deputies say

Deputies said that Yazmin Victoria Erazo was driving 107 mph in a 55 mph zone.

A west-central Florida woman hurrying to pick up a pizza before the store closed was arrested after she was clocked driving at 107 mph on a major road, authorities said.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Yazmin Victoria Erazo, 21, of Holiday, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, a misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit, Erazo was clocked at 107 mph -- the posted speed limit is 55 -- as she sped northbound in a blue 2020 Kia Forte on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor.

After deputies pulled her over at 11:54 p.m. ET on Nov. 6, Erazo reportedly said she was speeding because she wanted to arrive at a Little Caesars pizza store before it closed.

According to the affidavit, Erazo reportedly told deputies there “was no emergency or other justification for traveling at that speed.”

Instead of enjoying a late-night slice of pizza, Erazo got a taste of the booking process, as she was processed at 12:52 a.m. ET by deputies. She was released at 6:52 a.m. ET on Nov.7 after posting $150 bail, online records show.

© 2025 Cox Media Group