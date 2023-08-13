Woman fatally shoots 1 suspect after trio tries to carjack husband, son

Shooting: One of three carjackers was killed when the victim's wife shot at them on Thursday. (Zeferli/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man fatally shot one of three suspects when they attempted to carjack a vehicle that involved her husband and son, authorities said.

According to the Jackson Police Department, three males demanded money and keys to a vehicle when its driver and his son arrived at their home at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, WAPT-TV reported.

Police said the wife of the driver emerged from the residence with a weapon and fired multiple shots, killing a 17-year-old suspect, according to WLBT-TV. He died at the scene.

At least one of the other suspects was a teen, WAPT reported. After the woman discharged her weapon, the suspected carjackers returned fire, according to Jackson Police Department spokesperson Sam Brown.

“The other suspects fired multiple shots and fled the scene on foot,” Brown said.

One of the other suspects, a 16-year-old, was arrested shortly after the incident, WJTV reported.

The third suspect is still at large, according to WLBT.

