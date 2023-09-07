Woman claims actor Gary Busey hit her car and then ran. So she chased him

Woman says Busey hit her car and left FILE PHOTO: HOLLYWOOD, CA - Actor Gary Busey (L) and Steffanie Sampson attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/Getty Images)

>> Read more trending news

Actor Gary Busey is under investigation after he allegedly rear-ended a woman’s car and drove off, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the incident is being investigated by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. A spokesperson for the station told EW that Busey was named in the hit-and-run report filed last week.

Busey, 79, allegedly collided with the other driver while driving a blue Volvo, according to a statement the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided to USA Today. The incident allegedly happened in Malibu on Aug. 30.

In a video published by TMZ, a woman films herself driving next to Busey and shouting out her window, “Sir, you hit my car, I need your information,” before the car he is riding in speeds off.

(Warning, the video contains explicit language).

The video then cuts to a confrontation between the woman and Busey in a restaurant parking lot. Busey tells the woman he has Progressive insurance but otherwise refuses to provide contact information, saying, “I’m private.”

Busey then drives off with the woman saying, “You can’t hit someone and then leave.”

A representative for Busey did not answer a phone call for comment, the Times reported.